Israeli special services prevented a series of terrorist attacks

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli security services in September foiled a major terrorist attack, disrupting the plans of Hamas group activists in the West Bank of the Jordan River. Report informs referring to ITAR-TASS it was said by the Israel's General Security Service (Shin Bet).

Among the goals that were going to be attacked by the terrorists, was a football stadium in Jerusalem. Shin Bet employees during a joint with the IDF operations arrested more than 30 Hamas activists who participated in the preparation of terrorist acts, specified in the security services.

Some of those arrested were trained in other countries, and then were transferred to the West Bank to participate in terrorist acts.

According to the Shin Bet, except the attack on the stadium, the Islamists of Hamas were planning terrorist attacks on transport in Jerusalem and other cities in Israel, as well as preparing to kidnap Israelis.During the operational activities large quantities of weapons and ammunition, as well as materials for the production of explosive devices were found and confiscated.