Israeli Security forces shot dead a Palestinian attacked security guard

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli security forces shot dead a Palestinian who attacked security guard with a knife in West Bank of the Jordan River. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, it was said by local police.

According to police, the incident took place today at one of the Israeli checkpoints.

"Armed with a knife tried to strike a security guard in place.In response, security forces fired attacker and killed him, "- said in a police statement.