Israeli Prime Minister refuses closed meeting with Senators

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyagu refused to hold a closed meeting with the two Democrat-Senators of the US Congress. Report informs referring to TASS, the head of the Israeli government thanked them and expressed concern that holding such a meeting during his visit to the United States can cause misunderstanding.

According to the report, Senator-Democrats Richard Durbin (Illinyos State) and Dayenn Feinstein (California) offered to hold a private meeting with him during his visit to the United States.

The pre-scheduled parliamentary elections will be held in Israel on March 17 of this year. His visit to the US is planned two weeks before this political event.