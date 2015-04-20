Israeli President not to attend Moscow parade on May 9

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ None of the senior Israeli politicians will attend the Victory Parade in Moscow.Report informs referring to news.ru, state radio "Kol Yisrael" confirmed the information published on the eve of the evening by the 10th Israeli television channel.

According to the information, Ambassador Dorit Golender will represent Israel in the parade on May 9 in Moscow.

Official sources said that Reuven Rivlin plans to be in Germany on 9 May, where 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries will be marked.

The Russian press attributes this decision to the fact that on the eve, President of Russia Vladimir Putin has lifted a ban on the supply of anti-aircraft missile systems C-300 to Iran.

On April 13, Putin signed a decree abolishing the ban on the delivery of C-300 to Iran.