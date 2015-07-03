Israeli officer kills stone-throwing Palestinian youth

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ A senior Israeli army officer shot and killed a Palestinian youth who was throwing stones near a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Report informs citing Russian media, Palestinian and Israeli sources said.

A Palestinian witness and an Israeli military spokeswoman said the Palestinian was among a group throwing stones at an army vehicle near Qalandiya, a major checkpoint between Jerusalem and the West Bank city of Ramallah.

The witness said the army vehicle stopped and soldiers got out and fired at the youth, whom a hospital official in Ramallah identified as 17-year-old Mohammed Sami al-Ksbeh. The hospital official said Ksbeh had been shot in the head and chest.

The military spokeswoman said the Palestinian was hurling rocks at the vehicle from close range and that the soldiers inside were in immediate danger. She said warning shots were fired in the air before Ksbeh was shot at directly.

According to the information, Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Peter Lerner confirmed that an Israeli colonel, a brigade commander in the West Bank, had shot Ksbeh. Israeli media published photos of the colonel's vehicle with a smashed windscreen, which they said was hit by the thrown stones.