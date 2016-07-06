Israeli Knesset not put so-called 'Armenian genocide' to vote

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli Knesset plenary session has not put recognition of so-called 'Armenian genocide' to vote.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, diplomat of Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, Koryun father said.

'The Knesset discussed the issue, but did not vote because the government representative proposed to discuss the issue at Education Commission', he stated.

Notably, earlier, this issue was raised in the Knesset several times, however, was not put to vote under proposal of Israeli government and returned to the Education Commission for additional discussions.