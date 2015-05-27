Israeli jets strike targets in Gaza Strip

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli Air Force strikes back after missile from Gaza lands near port of Ashdod.

Report informs, Israeli Air Force jets launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip after a missile fired from Gaza landed in the Lachish Regional Council near the port city of Ashdod.

There are no reports of damage or casualties in the Israeli city, although a 15-year-old girl was taken to to Barzilai Medical Centre in nearby Ashkelon suffering from shock.

A Reuters correspondent, Nidal al-Mughrabi, in the Gaza Strip said that the IAF targeted Islamic Jihad and Hamas training facilities.

Israeli sources said the missile was likely to have been fired by Islamic Jihad, to mark the appointment of a new commander for the northern part of the Gaza Strip.