Israeli Head of Police National Fraud Investigation Unit commits suicide

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Head of the Israel Police National Fraud Investigation Unit, Ephraim Bracha shot himself.

According to an assumption of the investigation, E.Bracha committed suicide due to his trial.

A police officer was accused of taking bribes from a famous Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto. The defendant has denied all charges brought against him. He said that Y.Pinto actually offered him a bribe of one hundred thousand shekels, in exchange for information about investigations but he refused the money.