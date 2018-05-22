Israeli FM: Palestinian Appeal to ICC has no legal force

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Appeal of Palestinians to the International Criminal Court in the Hague (ICC) has no legal force.

Report informs citing the TASS, Israeli Foreign Ministry has reported today.

"The Palestinian appeal is legally invalid, and the ICC has no jurisdiction over the Israeli-Palestinian issue, as Israel is not a member of this Court and the Palestinian national authority is not a state," said in a statement released on Tuesday by the foreign office of the Jewish state.

Previously, the Palestinians have asked the ICC Prosecutor to carry out investigation on the situation in its territory.