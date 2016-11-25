Israeli defense forces medical corps’ field hospital wins WHO's highest rating

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli defense forces medical corps’ field hospital wins World Health Organization’s (WHO) highest rating, Report was informed at the Embassy of Israel in Azerbaijan.

According to information, in recent years, Israel has often sent humanitarian aid to disaster-struck areas of the world. This aid often takes the form of field hospitals equipped with the best and latest medical technologies and the best medical teams that Israel has to offer. From the natural disaster in Haiti to the disaster in the Philippines, teams from the IDF Medical Corps have set up field hospitals and treated masses of injured victims.

The high-level peer review that was conducted by WHO last week approved granting the organization’s highest rating to the IDF Medical Corps field hospital. At the ceremony marking the end of the review, WHO delegation head Ian Norton said that the high level demonstrated during the review and the vast practical experience of Israeli teams throughout the world define the Israeli field hospital as one of the best in the world.

A big ceremony is due to take place at the end of November in Hong Kong in which the president of the World Health Organization will announce Israel’s important achievement.