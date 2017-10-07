Israeli army wounded 12 Palestinians in Ramallah city

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Twelve Palestinians were injured on Friday two more detained, during clashed with the Israeli occupying forces in Umm Al-Sharayet neighborhood south of Ramallah. Report informs citing the Anadolu agency.

The Israeli military used plastic bullets and tear gas against the Palestinians.

A statement by Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated that, their crew transported some of the injured to the hospital and threated others on the spot.

The remaining 10 wounded Palestinians given first aid on the spot.