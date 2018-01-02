Israeli army detained 6,742 Palestinians in 2017

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli army detained 6,742 Palestinians along the Gaza Strip and West Bank in 2017.

Report informs citing Anadolu, the Palestine Liberation Organization says.

According to the statement, the arrests in 2017 included 1,467 children, 156 women, 14 Palestinian Legislative Council members and 25 journalists.

The statement also said some detainees were later released.

As of Sunday, there are 6,950 Palestinian prisoners, including 359 children, 22 journalists and 10 MPs, in Israeli prisons, it added.

Tension has mounted in the Palestinian territories since Dec. 6, when U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, sparking angry demonstrations in the West Bank and Gaza.

The statement also said 2,436 Palestinians, one third of whom are children, have been arrested in occupied Jerusalem.