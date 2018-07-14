Israeli Air Force carries out dozens of air strikes in Gaza

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Israeli Air Force carried out, on Saturday afternoon, dozens of airstrikes targeting sites, reportedly run by armed resistance groups, and the areas around them, in several parts of the besieged Gaza Strip. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The Israeli war jets fired at least four missiles into a center near the Egyptian border, in Rafah, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, causing serious damage.

The Air Force also fired at least three missiles into a Palestinian land, close to the barrier fence, east of Gaza city.

sraeli Ynet News quoted the army stating that it targeted Hamas-run sites in response of “renewed violence” on the border Friday, after a soldier was moderately injured, and added that among the targeted areas “are locations where flammable balloons are prepared,” in addition to a “Hamas training camp.”

In addition, Israeli daily Haaretz said the army “targeted Hamas centers in Gaza after 31 shells were fired from the coastal region overnight.”