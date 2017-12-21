Israel unveils new settlement plan in West Bank

© РИА Новости / Виталий Белоусов

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Israeli authorities announced a new plan for the development of settlements in the West Bank.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, a joint strategic plan for the development of settlement activities was developed by the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Agriculture of this country and the Jewish National Fund.

The plan calls for the construction of three new and expanding settlements in the Jordan Valley with the goal of receiving 10,000 settlers in the next decade.

"Today there are 20 settlements in the Jordan Valley, in which 4,400 settlers live. As part of efforts to increase settlements in the Jordan Valley, the Ministry of Construction promotes the construction of three new settlements”, Ministry of Construction stated.