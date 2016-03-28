Israel suggests its citizens leave Turkey as soon as possible

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Israel's National Security Council Counter-Terrorism Bureau spread information on increasing terror threat in Turkey.

Report informs citing Israeli media, the office advises the Israeli public to avoid visiting the country and suggests that citizens currently in Turkey leave as soon as possible.

'Underscores the threat by ISIS against tourist targets throughout Turkey and proves high capabilities of carrying out further attacks. Terrorist infrastructures in Turkey continue to advance additional attacks against tourist targets – including Israeli tourists – throughout the country.

The official updated warning explains: "In the wake of an NSCCTB assessment of the situation, it has been decided to upgrade the existing travel warning vis-à-vis Turkey from a basic concrete threat to a high concrete threat, and to reiterate our recommendation to the public to avoid visiting the country and – for Israelis currently in Turkey – to leave as soon as possible."