    Israel shoots down two missiles launched from Syrian territory

    Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Sirens “Red Color” triggered in the number of settlements in Northern Israel, warning of a possible rocket attack and the violation of air border with Syria.

    Report informs citing the Israeli media, two anti-missiles were fired.

    The press service of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that two anti-missile systems "Slingshot of David" ("Kela David"), were fired on missiles launched from Syrian territory. According to available information, there were missiles launched by the Syrian in the frame of military fighting in Syria, which eventually fell on Syrian territory.

    It is noted that there are no casualties or destruction in Israeli territory.

