Israel's defense chief resigns

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman announced his resignation on Wednesday over Israeli government's policies the policies targeting Palestinians, Report informs citing Jerusalem Post.

"I'm here to announce my resignation as Defense Minister for the State of Israel,” Lieberman told reporters at a press conference.

According to him, the ceasefire in Gaza, along with continuing attempts to come to a settlement, is a capitulation to terror.

According to Israeli media reports, Lieberman also intends to call for early elections.