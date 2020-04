340 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Israel over the past day, Report says, citing newsru.co.

According to the Health Ministry, the virus has killed 13 people in Israel in the past day. Thus, the number of coronavirus victims reached 92. The dead are between 37 and 98 years old. The number of infected people stands for 10,095.

Notably, on April 12, it will be mandatory to wear a mask in the day of Passover in Israel, despite no other restrictive measures.