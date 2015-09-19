Israel’s Air Force strike Gaza Strip in responce to rocket fire

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Israel’s Air Force carried out three airstrikes early on Saturday in response to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, Report informs citing the Haaretz newspaper.

Two rockets were fired from Gaza at southern Israel – one was intercepted at the city of Ashkelon, while the other one exploded in an open area in Sderot, according to Haaretz.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said as cited by the newspaper on Saturday that rocket fire at Israeli territory would not be tolerated. IDF blamed Hamas for the rocket attacks.

Meanwhile the Omar Brigades, a radical Islamist group affiliated with ISIL took responsibility for the Ashkelon rocket fire in a statement posted on Twitter.

Nobody was killed or injured in the Friday rocket attacks. Information on casualties from Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes carried out in the northern Gaza Strip was not immediately available.

The Jerusalem Post newspaper said on Saturday that the strikes targeted three infrastructure sites in Gaza, including a Hamas-run telecommunications facility.