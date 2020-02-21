Israel reports first case of coronavirus infection

Coronavirus infection was confirmed in one of the Israelis, delivered at night to their homeland from Diamond Princess cruise ship, the Israeli Ministry of Health said in a statement.

"One of the passengers who returned home from the cruise ship in Japan tested positive in a checkup by the health ministry's central laboratory," the ministry said.

Early Friday morning, the eleven passengers landed in Israel and were transferred to Sheba Medical Center by an MDA team. They have been ordered to remain under quarantine for two weeks.