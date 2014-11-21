Israel prevented an attempt on Foreign Minister

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli special services stated on the prevention to assassinate Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman, Report informs citing the Agence France-Presse.

Security officers arrested several Hamas members who were preparing plan to murder Lieberman. The suspects gathered information about the movements of the cortege of the minister on the West Bank of the Jordan River in the direction of the settlement of Tekoa, where Lieberman lives.

Alleged conspirators were planning to buy a grenade launcher to fire the car of Foreign Minister. They were charged with conspiracy to premeditated murder and arms trafficking.