​Israel offers to mediate between Russia and Ukraine

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that Israel is ready to be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine for the normalization of relations between the two countries, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

Lieberman called neutrality, chosen by his country, a good basis for such a mediation.

Neutrality of Israel over the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is the most reasonable position. It does not mean passivity. We have good relations with the each side, both Moscow and Kiev trust us, says the Head of the Foreign Ministry.

According to him, Israel did not impose sanctions against Russia, and the Israeli authorities initially refused assessments of internal political crisis in Ukraine.

Earlier, on January 26 it was announced, that the Israeli Foreign Minister was going to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow during which the parties were to discuss the situation in the Middle East, the prospect of the Palestinian-Israeli settlement, as well as the Iranian nuclear issue.