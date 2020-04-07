Israel: number of COVID-19 carriers exceeds 9,000

The number of people infected with the coronavirus has increased in Israel over the past day, Report says, citing the Health Ministry of the country.

According to the information , another 395 people tested positive for COVID-19 on the last day. Thus, the number of recorded coronavirus cases in the country has reached 9,006. Of those 56 died, 683 recovered.

Notably, the coronavirus infection began to spread in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year. 209 states and regions have already reported on confirmed cases.

The number of people infected with coronavirus globally has so far exceeded 1,347,000, 286,469 of those recovered, while 74,792 died.

The World Health Organization (WHO) named the infection COVID-19 on February 11. On March 11, the organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic.