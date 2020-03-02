​Israel holds snap parliamentary elections

Israel is holding its third election to the 23rd Knesset (Israeli Parliament) in less than a year.

10,840 polling stations are functioning in the country. Most of them opened at 7 am local time and will operate until 22.00. There are more than 6.4 million voters set to cast their ballots. However, about half a million Israelis, who are eligible to vote, live permanently abroad and do not participate in elections.

It is the third consecutive election to the Israeli Parliament held in the past 11 months as one of the leading political forces were able to create a coalition government by the results of previous elections to the Knesset. About three dozen political parties and blocs are competing for seats in the 120-seat Parliament in the Knesset elections.