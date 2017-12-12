Israel forces strike Hamas targets

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Israeli military said it intercepted a rocket launched at Israel from the Gaza Strip late Monday, a few hours after Israel bombed Hamas military positions in retaliation for rocket fire earlier in the evening.

"In response to the rocket attack from the Gaza Strip, Israeli air force and tanks targeted two Hamas posts in the northern Gaza Strip", statement says.

Earlier, Israeli soldiers said they hit a rocket from Gaza Strip.