Israel: COVID-19 tally hits 16,268

Israel’s Health Ministry announces that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 16,268, an increase of 31 over the past 24 hours and 22 since last night.

The country’s death toll from COVID-19 stands at 237, up 2 since last night and three since yesterday morning.

According to the Health Ministry, 89 people infected with COVID-19 were in serious condition, 66 of whom were on ventilators.

So far, 10,223 people have recovered from the virus in the country.

Israel started taking measures to stem the spread of coronavirus in late February, initially barring non-residents arriving from virus hotspots and gradually imposing a near-total air travel ban.

It also closed all educational institutions and prohibited citizens from leaving their homes except to buy food supplies and medicines or visit a hospital.

A slowdown in new cases over the past few days has prompted Tel Aviv to start easing movement restrictions.

The government approved several measures last week, including the reopening of some businesses and schools for children with special educational needs and a resumption of small-scale prayer gatherings.