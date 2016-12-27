 Top
    Close photo mode

    Israel bars New Zealand ambassador from the country

    Notably, Kiwi diplomat Jonathan Curr is also ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ New Zealand's ambassador to Israel has been effectively banned from the country in a further retaliation against the recent critical United Nations Security Council resolution.

    Report informs citing the New Zealand Herald, on Saturday, the Israeli Government recalled its ambassador from New Zealand after the Security Council voted in favour of passing the resolution.

    Notably, Kiwi diplomat Jonathan Curr is also ambassador to Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Jordan.

    Prior to that, Israel has summoned representatives from Security Council members and ordered the Foreign Ministry to reduce work ties with countries who voted to pass a resolution condemning Israel's continued settlements in the occupied territories.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi