Israel appoints its first female Muslim diplomat

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Foreign Ministry appointed Rasha Atamny, 31, to represent the Jewish state in Ankara, Turkey, making her Israel’s first female Muslim diplomat.

Report informs, Rasha Atamny will serve as the embassy’s first secretary in the influential Muslim nation.

Turkey is an important regional ally for Israel, with strong economic ties. The two countries signed a reconciliation agreement in June, 2016, ending a six-year rift.

Atamny hails from the Arab town of Baqa al-Gharbiya in central Israel.

She is not Israel’s first female Arab diplomat. Christian-Arab Rania Jubran, the daughter of Supreme Court Justice Salim Jubran, worked for the ministry from 2006 to 2009.

Israel also has several male Muslim and Christian diplomats.