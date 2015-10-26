 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Israel and US begin formal cooperation in peaceful atom sphere

    Media: Monitoring the activities of the nuclear research center Shorek is voluntary and is not of an official nature

    Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ The US publicly agreed to cooperate with Israel in civil atom.

    Report informs citing the Israeli media, the United States Department of Energy declared.

    According to the information, declaration of the beginning of cooperation in this area is a radical change of American policy, since Israel has not signed the Convention on the Non-Proliferation of nuclear weapons. Until now, the United States abstained from cooperation in nuclear projects with countries that refuse to sign the convention and do not allow the official supervision of nuclear facilities.

    The control over the activities of the Israeli nuclear research center Shorek is voluntary and is not of an official nature.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi