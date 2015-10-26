​Israel and US begin formal cooperation in peaceful atom sphere

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ The US publicly agreed to cooperate with Israel in civil atom.

Report informs citing the Israeli media, the United States Department of Energy declared.

According to the information, declaration of the beginning of cooperation in this area is a radical change of American policy, since Israel has not signed the Convention on the Non-Proliferation of nuclear weapons. Until now, the United States abstained from cooperation in nuclear projects with countries that refuse to sign the convention and do not allow the official supervision of nuclear facilities.

The control over the activities of the Israeli nuclear research center Shorek is voluntary and is not of an official nature.