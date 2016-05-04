Israel allowed to open office at NATO headquarters

Baku 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ In a significant upgrading of security ties, the 28-nation North Atlantic Treaty Organization confirmed on Tuesday night that it will recognize an official Israeli representative and permit Israel to open a permanent office in its headquarters in Brussels, Report informs citing the foreign media, Israel's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“NATO informed Israel this evening that Israel will be able to open an office at the organization’s headquarters in Brussels and complete the process of accepting the credentials of its representative to NATO,” the statement read.

“The announcement comes after lengthy Israeli diplomatic efforts by the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry and the National Security Agency. Israel wishes to thank its allies in the organization for their support and efforts on the issue,” the Foreign Ministry added.

The announcement came after prolonged diplomatic efforts by the Foreign and Defense Ministries as well as the National Security Council.

Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the announcement and said, "I welcome NATO’s announcement. This is an important step in helping Israel's security. It is an additional testimony to Israel's position and the desire of many factors to cooperate with us in the field of security.”

Israel is not a member of NATO bloc, but has for years enjoyed military cooperation with the organization and is currently a partner of the Mediterranean Dialogue, a NATO outreach program with seven friendly nations bordering on the Mediterranean Sea.