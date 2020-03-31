Top

Israel: 17 people died from coronavirus

Israel: 17 people died from coronavirus

0

4,831 cases of COVID-19 registered in Israel (484 new per day), 17 died. According to Israeli media, 83 of those infected in serious condition (69 connected to ventilators). Currently, 163 have recovered from the coronavirus in the country.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Twitter
Subscribe to our Twitter channel

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!