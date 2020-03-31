Israel: 17 people died from coronavirus

4,831 cases of COVID-19 registered in Israel (484 new per day), 17 died. According to Israeli media, 83 of those infected in serious condition (69 connected to ventilators). Currently, 163 have recovered from the coronavirus in the country.
Israel: 17 people died from coronavirusIsrael: 17 people died from coronavirus
0
https://report.az/storage/news/333d6d7243089a17953ffe0566b95716/985df9d2-46e2-42ba-9064-046bc568cdbe_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- UK coronavirus: Hospital death toll rises by 563 in a day 01 April, 2020 / 17:42
- Trump admits hiding information about coronavirus 01 April, 2020 / 17:11
- Somalia's ex PM dies of corona virus in London 01 April, 2020 / 16:43
- Spain: Coronavirus deaths exceed 9000 01 April, 2020 / 14:24
- Pentagon won't evacuate virus-hit aircraft carrier 01 April, 2020 / 14:16
- Coronavirus is the 'biggest challenge since WW2: UN chief 01 April, 2020 / 10:20
- China reports 36 new coronavirus cases 01 April, 2020 / 09:57
- Morocco: 18 New COVID-19 cases confirmed, total stands at 574 31 March, 2020 / 16:03
- Spain records 849 new coronavirus deaths 31 March, 2020 / 14:13
- Indonesia bans entry of foreigners 31 March, 2020 / 10:57