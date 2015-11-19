Islamic State says it has executed two captives from Norway and China

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Islamic State said it had killed a Norwegian and a Chinese captive, showing what appeared to be pictures of the dead men under a banner reading "Executed" in the latest edition of its English language magazine, Report informs citing Reuters.

It did not give any details in the online Dabiq magazine, published on Wednesday, about how, when or where the men were killed.

Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg told a news conference in Oslo that the Norwegian man, named by the foreign ministry as Ole Johan Grimsgaard-Ofstad, had most likely been killed.

In September, Solberg said a Norwegian had been held hostage in Syria since January and was believed to be in the hands of Islamic State, which has seized large swathes of Syria and Iraq.

"We condemn the killing," Solberg said, adding the government was still seeking further verification.

Foreign Minister Boerge Brende added that the government had no grounds to doubt the photos that had been published.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said Beijing was "greatly shocked" by the reports, but was still seeking verification of the execution of the Chinese national.