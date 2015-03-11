 Top
    Islamic State posts Israeli Arab 'spy death video'

    Said Ismail Musallam's parents said he went missing after travelling to Turkey last year

    Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Islamic State (IS) jihadists have posted a video online appearing to show the killing of an Israeli Arab man who they accused of being a spy.

    Report informs referring to the foreign media,in the video, a young boy is seen apparently shooting a man the militants identified as Said Ismail Musallam.

    IS said Mr Musallam, 19, had posed as a foreign fighter when he joined the militants in Syria.

    It said he later confessed to being a spy for Israel's Mossad - a charge denied by Israel and by his family.

    They say Mr Musallam went missing after travelling as a tourist to Turkey in 2014.

