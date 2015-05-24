​Islamic State killed 400 people in Syria’s Palmyra

Baku. 24 may. REPORT.AZ/ Islamic State fighters have executed at least 400 people in Palmyra since capturing the ancient Syrian city four days ago.

Report informs citing Reuters, it is reported Syrian state media on Sunday.

It was not immediately possible to verify the account, but it was consistent with reports by activists that the Islamist fighters had carried out executions since capturing the city from government troops.

The militants seized the city of 50,000 people, site of some of the world's most extensive and best preserved ancient Roman ruins, on Wednesday, days after also capturing the city of Ramadi in neighboring Iraq.

The two near simultaneous victories were Islamic State's biggest successes since a U.S.-led coalition began an air war against the fighters last year, and have forced an examination of whether the strategy is working.