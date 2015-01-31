 Top
    Close photo mode

    Islamic State militants seized crude oil facility in northern Iraq, 15 employees have gone missing

    Employees may be taken hostage, said engineer North Oil Co

    Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Islamic State (IS) militants have seized a seized a crude oil separation station in northern Iraq,fifteen employees have gone missing, Report informs citing the Reuters.

    "We received a call from one of the workers saying dozens of Daesh fighters were surrounding the facility and asking workers to leave the premises. We lost contact and now the workers might be taken hostage", the agency quotes an engineer from North Oil Co as saying.

    Islamic State insurgents attacked regional Kurdish forces southwest of Kirkuk on Friday, seizing some areas including parts of the Khabbaz oilfields.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi