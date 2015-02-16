 Top
    Islamic State: Egyptian Christians held in Libya killed

    Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ A video has emerged showing the beheadings purportedly of 21 Egyptian Christians who had been kidnapped by Islamic State (IS) militants in Libya, Report informns citing foreign media. 

    The footage shows a group wearing orange overalls, being forced to the ground and then decapitated.

    Egypt reserves the right to respond in any way it sees fit, its President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has said.

    IS militants claim to have carried out several attacks in Libya, which is in effect without a government.

    However, with many armed groups operating in Libya, it is not clear how much power IS actually wields.

