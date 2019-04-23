Islamic State claims responsibility for Sri Lanka bombings

© Daily Express https://report.az/storage/news/3f4103c702eb0272ce9a34cbf4dc6a12/603196a2-7ff3-48b9-b173-0468ce2f02f1_292.jpg

The terrorist group "Islamic state" has claimed responsibility for the coordinated bombings in Sri Lanka which on April 21, Report informs citing Reuters.

The group did not give evidence for its claim.

Notably, earlier Defense Minister Sri Lanka Ruwan Wijewardene expressed his opinion that Sri Lanka bomb attacks were revenge for New Zealand mosque killings . He noted that hat two domestic Islamist groups are responsible for the attack.

By the latest data, more than 300 people were killed, about 500 people were injured as a result of the terrorist attacks.

Sri Lankan authorities declared April 23 a day of mourning for the dead.