Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Islamic State claimed it had carried out a deadly bomb attack in Pakistan.

Report informs referring to Reuters.

Notably, 25 killed, 35 injured in the incident in the town Mastung of Baluchistan province. A powerful bomb struck on Friday in the town of Mastung, targeting the convoy of the deputy leader of the Senate, Abdul Ghafoor Haidery, who was lightly wounded in the attack.