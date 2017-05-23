Islamic State claims responsibility for Manchester bomb attack

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Islamic State (IS) terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack at the Manchester Arena.

Report informs referring to TASS, terrorists posted a video in social networks on Tuesday.

According to information, representative of Manchester polis department Ian Hopkins told the attack last night was conducted by one man. According to him, the terrorist died at the place of incident: “We believe that while the attack last night was conducted by one man, the priority is to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network. The attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device, which he detonated, causing this atrocity”.

Notably, 23 people are reported dead, 59 injured after bomb explosion during concert at Manchester Arena evening hours on May 22.