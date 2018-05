Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Islamic State fighters took a Jordanian pilot prisoner after his warplane came down in northeast Syria on Wednesday, the first captive taken from the U.S.-led coalition battling the jihadi group.

Jordan's armed forces said one of its pilots had been captured after a coalition air raid over the province of Raqqa. There were contradictory accounts as to whether his aircraft had been shot down or not, informs Report citing Reuters.

"Jordan holds the group (IS) and its supporters responsible for the safety of the pilot and his life," said a statement read out on state television.