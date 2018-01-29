 Top
    ISIS takes responsibility for military academy attack in Kabul

    Two military servicemen killed and 10 injured

    Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for attack on military academy in Kabul. 

    Report informs referring to the Reuters.

    A group of unknown people attacked the academy named after Marshal Fahim, in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday morning. As a result, two military servicemen were killed and 10 were injured.

    TASS says, the information was obtained by Pajhwok agency from military officers.

    It was reported that the attack was organized by a group consisting of five people. 

    Three of them were killed, 1 detained and 1 continues to resist.

