ISIS takes responsibility for military academy attack in Kabul

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for attack on military academy in Kabul.

Report informs referring to the Reuters.

A group of unknown people attacked the academy named after Marshal Fahim, in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday morning. As a result, two military servicemen were killed and 10 were injured.

TASS says, the information was obtained by Pajhwok agency from military officers.

It was reported that the attack was organized by a group consisting of five people.

Three of them were killed, 1 detained and 1 continues to resist.