ISIS strap three men to ancient Palmyra columns before blowing them up

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Fanatical members of the terror group Islamic State (ISIS) have murdered them by strapping to columns in the ancient city of Palmyra and blowing them up, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), said ISIS "tied three individuals it had arrested from Palmyra and its outskirts to the columns...and executed them by blowing up" three columns.

Khaled al-Homsi, a local activist from the besieged city, which is a Unesco World Heritage site, said ISIS had not yet informed local residents who the executed individuals were or why they had been killed.