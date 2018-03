Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militants shot down Iraqi helicopter near Samarra, killing two pilots onboard and raising fresh concerns about the extremists' ability to attack aircraft amid ongoing U.S.-led coalition airstrikes.

Report informs citing the "TASS" Agency referring "Al-Arabiyya" television.

Due to information, the attack to Iraq's "EC635" military helicopter happened in the Shiite holy city of Samarra, about 95 kilometers (60 miles) north of Baghdad.

Two pilots onboard killed.