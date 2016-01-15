 Top
    ISIS leader lilled in Nangarhar, Afghanistan

    Local officials on Friday confirmed the death of Hafiz Saeed, one of the key leaders of ISIS

    Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Local officials on Friday confirmed the death of Hafiz Saeed, one of the key leaders of ISIS, in a drone strike by foreign troops in eastern Nangarhar province, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

    Achin district chief Ghalib Mujahid said that, Hafiz Saeed was killed with 12 other fighters in the air strike which was carried out in Zhwara area in the district.

    He said that the son of Mangal Bagh, another key leader of the group, is also among the dead.

    This comes after reports in last July confirmed the death of Hafiz Saeed along with 30 others in a drone strike in the district.

    Saeed was a former leader of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) before pledging allegiance to ISIS.

