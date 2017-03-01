ISIS leader delivered a farewell speech to its supporters

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi issued a statement acknowledging the group’s defeat in recent fights, as he urged supporters to either hide or flee, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"Al-Baghdadi’s statement was titled ‘farewell speech’ and was distributed among ISIS’ preachers and clerics and explained the situation. Preachers told about defeat that suffers the grouping in the province of Nineveh, and other parts of Iraq", Alsumaria, quoted local sources in Nineveh.

The TV channel said that the speech also urged terrorists to flee to the remote areas of Iraq and Syria".

Media reports that ISIS heads in the western part of Mosul, Iraq flee from the city.