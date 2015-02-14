ISIS killed two Turkmen footballers

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of ISIS militant attacks on the city Kirkuk two players of Turkmens Mussalspor amateur team were killed, Report informs referring to Turkish media.

Amateur team Mussalspor representing Kirkuk city.

Due to the killings of club players Saddam Abdulkhalik and Ridwan Rasul by militants, the team has canceled its trip to Antalya for training. As reported, Mussalspor planned to hold 10-day training camp in Antalya and in preparation to play a match with the amateur team Muratpasha Municipality.