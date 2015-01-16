​ISIS fighters kidnap more than 170 people in western Iraq

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Islamic State terrorist group has kidnapped 172 local residents in western Iraq. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this happened on Thursday in Fallujah, Anbar province.

ISIS fighters kidnapped 172 residents in Fallujah, accusing them of supporting Al-Sahwa members, supporting the security forces (of Iraq), informs one source in the security forces of the country. There is no information about the current state of the kidnapped.

In Iraq, the members of the pro-government formation Al-Sahwa combat the Islamic State terrorist group.

ISIS militants have repeatedly attacked the supporters of Al-Sahwa, as well as the members of this formation.