 Top
    Close photo mode

    ISIS destroys historical-archaeological museum in Iraq

    A number of cultural heritage exhibits belonging to Sumerian culture were in that museum

    Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ ISID destroyed the exhibits in the Historical and Archaeological museum in the province of Nineveh, Iraq.

    Report informs referring to Turkish media, ISIS terrorists destroyed all historical monuments, statues, stone inscriptions and other historical-cultural things of Mesopotamia ("between two rivers") region, with a hammer in hand, picker, levers, speed electric saws and other devastating tools in the museum. A number of cultural heritage exhibits belonging to Sumerian culture were in that museum.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi