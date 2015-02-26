ISIS destroys historical-archaeological museum in Iraq

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ ISID destroyed the exhibits in the Historical and Archaeological museum in the province of Nineveh, Iraq.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, ISIS terrorists destroyed all historical monuments, statues, stone inscriptions and other historical-cultural things of Mesopotamia ("between two rivers") region, with a hammer in hand, picker, levers, speed electric saws and other devastating tools in the museum. A number of cultural heritage exhibits belonging to Sumerian culture were in that museum.