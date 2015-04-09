ISIS conducts major cyberattack to French TV channel

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Hollande (French President Francois Hollande is intended) committed an unforgivable mistake . Therefore, the French received their presents in "Charlie Hebdo" and "Hyper Cacher ". Report informs referring to CNN-Turk, ISIS stated it while launching cyberattack on the French international channel "TV5 Monde" .

As a result of cyberattack, there was a three-hour long blackout. 11 TV channels of "TV5 Monde", websites, their "Twitter" and "Facebook" pages were paralyzed for a few hours as a result of powerful cyber-attack.

After the incident, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, Minister of Internal Affairs Bernard Kaznevi, Minister for the Media, Television Pelerin Fleur entered the building.

"We are trying to identify the offenders. However, we should be patient before determining. Threats are not new, but those who committed it are new. It is an unprecedented, long-time prepared attack. All the safety and technical measures have been taken. These terrorists are using all new techniques. They said that they are related to ISIS. Previously, those who committed like this action were not caught. However, the preparations for cyber-security against the attack and defense will be developed, " French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said.

Interior Minister Bernard Kaznevi noted that they started to create new programs to prevent such attacks.

Fleur Pelerin stated that all media organizations will gather in a short time and co-operate. After the attack to the office of "Charlie Hebdo" magazine in Paris, the buildings of all media organizations are protected by the military servicemen and the police.