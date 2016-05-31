ISIS commander killed in Afghanistan airstrike

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ A top commander of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in Afghanistan was killed in an Afghan Air Force air strike near Kabul, Report informs referring to the TASS.

Ministry of Defense (MoD)said that the air strike was carried out in Wardak province of the country.

The US Forces in Afghanistan have increased air campaign against the terror group in this province, carrying at least 20 airstrikes between late January and early February.

According to reports emerging earlier this month, the US forces in Afghanistan carried out at least 20 airstrikes targeting the loyalists of the terror group in a period of three months from late January to early February.